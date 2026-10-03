Bose announces Ultra Open 2nd gen and Sport open earbuds
Technology
Bose just announced two fresh earbuds: the Ultra Open Earbuds (second-gen) for those who want top-tier sound and features like Cinema audio mode, and the Sport Open Earbuds built for workouts with dust and water resistance.
Both come in black or white smoke, so you can pick your vibe.
Bose earbuds priced $299 and $199
The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are $299 and pack perks like high-res AptX audio, Google Fast Pair, and Find Hub support.
The Sport version is a bit lighter on the wallet at $199, offering Bluetooth multipoint so you can switch devices easily, plus handy controls right on the buds, perfect for gym sessions.
The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) promise that classic immersive Bose sound.