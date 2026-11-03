Bose QuietComfort 2nd-generation headphones discounted to $199 and $219
Technology
Bose's QuietComfort second-generation headphones just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday, down from $359 to $199 for Dewdrop Mint, Eucalyptus Green, and Hazelnut Taupe.
If you prefer Black, Rosewood Mauve, or White, those are $219.
The deal is live on Amazon right now with free shipping, but only for a limited time.
Upgraded noise cancelation and TrueSpatial audio
These headphones feature upgraded noise cancelation and Bose's TrueSpatial tech with audio modes like Immersion and Cinema for an even richer sound.
You'll also notice comfier pill-shaped earcups and a wider synthetic leather headband, perfect for long listening sessions.