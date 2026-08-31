Bose QuietComfort headphones drop to $229 from $359, 36% off
Technology
Bose's QuietComfort Headphones just dropped to $229 (from $359), making them way more affordable for anyone wanting premium sound without the splurge.
With this 36% off, they're a solid alternative to pricier picks like Apple's AirPods Pro.
QuietComfort noise-canceling and up-to-24-hour battery life
You get standout sound quality, a comfy fit for long listening sessions, and top-tier noise-canceling that blocks out distractions, great for study sessions or the gym.
They last up to 24 hours on one charge and have built-in microphones for easy calls, so you won't have to take them off when someone calls.