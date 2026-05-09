Bose QuietComfort headphones now $229 on Amazon from $349
Technology
Bose's iconic QuietComfort headphones are now just $229 on Amazon, a big drop from their usual $349 price tag.
That's also $320 less than Apple's AirPods Max, so if you've been eyeing premium noise-canceling headphones for travel or study sessions, this is a solid chance.
QuietComfort 24-hour battery and 4.6-star rating
With 24-hour battery life and comfy ear cups built for long listening, these headphones are made for all-day use.
You also get multipoint Bluetooth (so you can switch between devices easily) and EQ controls through the Bose app.
More than 19,000 reviews have given them an impressive 4.6-star rating. Bose definitely knows how to keep listeners happy.