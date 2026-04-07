Bose SoundLink Flex $119, 25% off its $159 price

Rugged IP67 speaker supports AAC aptX

Praised as one of the best Bluetooth speakers under $200, the SoundLink Flex packs a rugged IP67-rated build that's ready for anything: beach days, hikes, or pool parties.

The latest model has easier-to-use controls, supports high-res audio with AAC and aptX codecs, and lets you tweak the EQ to your taste.

You still get up to 12 hours of battery life and can pair two units for bigger sound, perfect for sharing music with friends.