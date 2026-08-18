'Boss Scam' targets firms across Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan
A sneaky new cyber scam called the "Boss Scam" is making trouble for companies in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
Hackers are taking over WhatsApp accounts of senior executives using malware and then messaging finance staff with fake urgent requests to transfer money.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and SEBI have warned that several firms are reportedly losing lakhs to this trick.
Malware-infected files enable WhatsApp Web hijacks
The scam kicks off when someone opens a malware-infected file disguised as an official document: think "Statement of Account.zip" or "RBI.zip."
Once inside the system, attackers hijack WhatsApp Web sessions and pretend to be the boss, pushing for quick fund transfers.
Authorities say organized networks might be behind these attacks and urge companies to double-check any financial instructions sent over chat before moving money.