Boston Dynamics's Atlas robot is heading to real factories soon

Atlas stands 1.9m tall, with 56 flexible joints. It can lift up to 30kg repeatedly (and max out at 55kg), works for around four hours per charge, and even swaps its own battery when needed. With a full circle vision system and hands that sense touch, it's ready for tough environments—think freezing cold or dusty warehouses.

Why are Hyundai and DeepMind interested?

Atlas uses new AI models created with Google DeepMind, so it learns industrial tasks quickly—and shares those skills across other robots on the team.

Hyundai supplies the electric actuators (the robot's "muscles"), tying Atlas closely to car-making supply chains.

No word on pricing yet, but if you're into robotics or tech-driven workplaces, this is one to watch as automation gets smarter—and more human-like—by the year.