Box CEO Aaron Levie warns of 'AI psychosis' among executives
Box CEO Aaron Levie is calling out fellow tech executives for what he describes as "AI psychosis."
He says many CEOs are hyping up artificial intelligence without grasping how tough it actually is to make it work in real life.
This gap between talk and reality, Levie warns, can lead to shaky expectations for companies.
Aaron Levie says demos overstate readiness
Levie also points out that flashy AI demos, like chatbots, often skip over the messy, labor-intensive stuff like debugging and refining.
Without showing the hard work involved, these demos make people think AI is ready for anything, way faster than it really is.
Levie's concerns echo AI limits
Levie's concerns echo a bigger trend: tech leaders are losing sight of AI's limits.
Some say profit pressures push companies to go all in on AI, even when it's not ready.