BRAC launches Ponkhiraj solar 'flying horse' irrigation vehicle in Bangladesh

Here's the cool part: Ponkhiraj slashes irrigation costs from about $8 per hectare (with diesel) down to just 80 cents. That's huge for rural farmers trying to keep up with rising expenses.

Plus, since it runs on solar power and doesn't produce toxic emissions, it's way better for the environment.

BRAC is now in the process of building more Ponkhirajs, with an eye toward bringing the technology to other developing nations outside Bangladesh.