Brahmapur's Xenobot Enterprises builds robotic arm cooking multiple dishes
A startup from Brahmapur, Odisha, Xenobot Enterprises, has built a robotic arm that can whip up several dishes at once, with limited human supervision.
Designed to handle temperature and timing without constant human supervision, the gadget is first heading to hotels and restaurants but could show up in home kitchens too.
Countertop arm uses chef designed recipes
Founded by K Eswar Dora, Xenobot Enterprises's robotic arm sits neatly on your countertop and can take care of tasks like frying or adjusting heat based on chef-designed recipes.
Whether you're a pro or just starting out in the kitchen, you can tweak settings for whatever dish you're making, making cooking faster and freeing up time for other things.