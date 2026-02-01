Brain cells that boost endurance identified in mice

After two to three weeks of treadmill training, mice could run faster and longer, thanks to more active SF1 neurons and new connections forming in their brains. When researchers blocked these neurons—especially right after exercise—the mice stopped getting better at running, even if they worked out as usual.

Study shows brain gets benefits from exercise too

The study hints that working out isn't just about building muscle—it's also about training your brain.

As biologist J. Nicholas Betley put it, "When we lift weights, we think we are just building muscle. It turns out we might be building up our brain when we exercise."

So next time you hit the gym, remember: your brain is getting stronger too!