Brain training games may help reduce dementia risk
A big study just found that doing "speed training"—basically, brain games focused on quick visual tasks—was associated with a 25% lower incidence of Alzheimer's and related dementias among participants who received speed training and were randomized to receive booster sessions.
The analysis used Medicare claims for 2,021 of the original ~2,800 participants (about 72%) aged 65+ across the US.
How the study worked
Participants did about six weeks of speed training, memory, or reasoning exercises.
Those who got extra "booster" sessions of speed training at later check-ins saw the biggest benefit: their dementia rate was 40% among participants who received speed training and were randomized to receive booster sessions, compared to 49% in the control group (no training).
The takeaway
The researchers say these fast-paced brain workouts might help keep your mind sharp by changing how your brain processes info.
As Richard Hodes from the National Institute on Aging put it, this kind of mental exercise could actually delay dementia—pretty encouraging news for anyone thinking about long-term brain health.