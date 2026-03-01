Brains of superagers produce 2.5 times more neurons than others
A new study found that "superagers"—people in their 80s with memory as sharp as they were decades earlier—produce between two and two and a half times more new brain cells than typical older adults or those with Alzheimer's.
Turns out, our brains can keep growing new neurons even late in life.
Researchers spotted a unique 'resilience signature' in superagers' brains
Researchers spotted a unique "resilience signature" in the memory centers of superagers' brains.
This pattern reflects a cellular environment and active genetic programs that support the birth and survival of new neurons and cell communication, which may explain why they stay so sharp.
Study also found protective programs that help preserve memory
The study also found that certain cells—support cells (astrocytes) and CA1 neurons—help protect memory as we age.
In Alzheimer's patients, these protective programs were largely switched off, and brains with Alzheimer's showed negligible neurogenesis, which may be related to greater memory loss.
Insights could help shape future treatments for age-related memory decline
Scientists used advanced single-cell sequencing on donated brain samples to see exactly how these changes happen at the cellular level.
These insights could help shape future treatments for age-related memory decline and Alzheimer's.