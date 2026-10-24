Brax unveils Wink modular phone with physical privacy kill switch

Say hello to Wink, a new modular smartphone from Brax that's all about keeping your data safe.

With a physical switch to instantly cut off networks, cameras, microphones, and sensors, you're always in control of your privacy.

It runs on BraxOS, a version of Android with no Google tracking or account needed, and the open-source code is up on GitHub for anyone to check.

Plus, Brax offers its own encrypted calling and texting service exclusively for its devices.