Brax unveils Wink modular phone with physical privacy kill switch
Say hello to Wink, a new modular smartphone from Brax that's all about keeping your data safe.
With a physical switch to instantly cut off networks, cameras, microphones, and sensors, you're always in control of your privacy.
It runs on BraxOS, a version of Android with no Google tracking or account needed, and the open-source code is up on GitHub for anyone to check.
Plus, Brax offers its own encrypted calling and texting service exclusively for its devices.
Wink starts at $449 for preorders
Wink keeps things compact with a 4-inch screen and a swappable keyboard (or extra battery if you prefer).
It's powered by a MediaTek MT8875 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), plus a sharp 50MP rear camera,
no front camera or fingerprint sensor here; you'll need a password or PIN to unlock your phone every time.
If you're interested, early pre-orders start at $449 (regular price $700), with deliveries expected July 2027. A $30 deposit also lets you lock in the September batch at $550 total.
Perfect if you want more control over your phone without giving up on style or features.