Breathing polluted air raises frailty risk in older adults
A recent 2025 review found that breathing in fine air pollution (PM2.5) makes middle-aged and older adults more likely to become frail—a state where people lose strength and independence.
Looking at data from multiple studies, the risk of frailty jumped by 19% with higher PM2.5 exposure.
Indoor pollution, secondhand smoke also raise risk
It's not just outdoor smog—indoor pollution and secondhand smoke also raise the odds.
In India, adults over 60 living with poor ventilation saw an 11% higher chance of frailty.
The study noted men are hit harder than women, and in the UK, up to one in five frailty cases is linked to air pollution.
Cleaner air could ease healthcare burden
Cleaner air isn't just about comfort—it could help keep older family members healthier for longer.
The researchers suggest better policies on clean energy and smoke-free spaces could delay or even prevent frailty as people age, easing pressure on families and healthcare systems alike.