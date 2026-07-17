Brendan Carr seeks to scrap 39% cap on US households
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is pushing to scrap a rule that stops any one company from reaching more than 39% of US households, a cap set back in 2004 to keep media diverse and support local news.
Carr says the rule is outdated now, making it tough for broadcasters to keep up with streaming giants and social media.
Carr proposes case-by-case merger review
Carr's plan would swap the cap for a case-by-case merger review, letting bigger deals go through if they "promote the public interest."
This comes after Nexstar got special permission this year to buy Tegna, which could let it reach 60% of US homes.
Critics like Commissioner Anna Gomez warn this move could hurt local newsrooms and raise prices, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls it a make it easier for billionaires to line their own pockets at everyone else's expense.
The FCC votes on August 6, but some say only Congress should make this call.