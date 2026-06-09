Brian Walsh's Boston University proposes 'StormWall' to halve storm impacts

StormWall to strengthen magnetosphere, protect infrastructure

Solar storms can mess with satellites, GPS, and even power grids. StormWall aims to keep tech safe by strengthening Earth's magnetosphere when trouble hits.

The system would require the fleet to collectively carry a payload equivalent to about 12 oil truckloads' worth of material, so it's pricey, but as space investments grow, it could become doable.

The plasma lasts six hours and doesn't leave lasting pollution, plus protection would be global, benefiting people around the world.