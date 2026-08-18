Bribes.fyi goes offline: What happened to India's viral anti-bribe site?

After bribes.fyi went offline, Nishad and his colleague Manish Sahani announced on LinkedIn that they were working on a "robust legal and financial infrastructure" for the website.

They have paused new submissions and support for now.

Nishad has appealed to lawyers or chartered accountants with experience in Indian tech to help them out.

The site clarified that this was a voluntary precautionary step, not in response to any complaint.