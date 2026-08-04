BRICS meeting in Lucknow agreed to upgrade statistics with AI
Technology
BRICS member countries just wrapped up a big meeting in Lucknow focused on making statistics smarter.
With more than 350 participants in the room and India leading the charge, they agreed to team up on better data tools and bring more AI into how they collect information.
India showcases e-Sigma digital surveys
The ideas from this meeting will help shape what BRICS leaders do next.
India showed off its e-SIGMA platform that ditches paper surveys for digital ones, while Egypt talked about using geospatial technology to map out data.
Countries also swapped notes on using AI in surveys and ways to mix different types of data for sharper results, to generate faster and more detailed statistical insights.