Bristol Myers Squibb buys NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD accelerating drug R&D
Technology
Bristol Myers Squibb just picked up NVIDIA's latest DGX SuperPOD system (with Vera Rubin architecture) to supercharge its drug research.
This AI tech lets them check out more potential medicines early on, and according to Chief Research Officer Robert Plenge, existing AI tools have already helped shave 20% to 30% off development timelines.
Future savings could hit 50%.
Vera Rubin delivers 10x compute efficiency
AI is playing a big role in finding new treatments, including one for sickle cell disease that's now in early trials.
With energy costs rising, the Vera Rubin system offers 10 times more computing power per watt, making it both efficient and powerful.
BMS says this investment is key for keeping up with its growing research needs and pushing innovation forward.