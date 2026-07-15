British Antarctic Survey study finds global models undercount Himalayan snowfall

In places like Manali, Himachal Pradesh, snowfall was underestimated by as much as 37%.

The team found spots getting over 800kg/m2 of snow, way higher than what older data suggested.

These underestimates aren't just a Himalayan thing; similar gaps showed up in the Alps and Rockies too.

The researchers double-checked their methods using frozen lakes and say this could help improve forecasts for water supplies, glacier health, and even avalanche warnings in mountain regions.