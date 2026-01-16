British engineer smashes R/C car speed record with drone-inspired design
Technology
Stephen Wallis, a British engineer, just broke the world record for remote-controlled car speed with his creation, The Beast.
Borrowing tech from multicopter drones instead of using regular steering or transmission, The Beast hit an incredible 378km/h—leaving the old record in the dust.
How he did it—and what's next
Wallis set the record at a Wales event in September 2025, using custom batteries and specially shaved tires to boost power and stability—even in tough weather.
He's not stopping here: with upgraded motors on the way, Wallis is aiming to push The Beast past 402km/h.
As he put it, "I wanted to go down on tire diameter to reduce the amount of foam trying to rip itself off the wheel," says Wallis.