Brooklyn Nets unveil 3D AI replays at Barclays Center 2026-27
Technology
The Brooklyn Nets just launched a new AI replay system for the 2026-27 season, bringing 3D game highlights and near-real-time replays to the Barclays Center.
This tech upgrade is all about making games more interactive and fun, especially for younger fans and building the next generation of fans.
Nets system delivers 15-20s multi-angle replays
Powered by 64 cameras and an Alibaba AI model, the system delivers multi-angle replays to Jumbotrons and social media in 15 to 20 seconds.
There's even more on the horizon: startups like Peripheral are teaming up with NBA teams to let fans control their own view of the action, kind of like a video game, while helping coaches analyze player moves and prevent injuries.