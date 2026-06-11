Brown University engineers develop hydrogel bandage releasing antibiotics when infected

Brown mouse tests outperformed antimicrobial dressings

In tests with mice, just one application of this bandage cleared infections faster than regular antimicrobial dressings.

The team has patented the material and is working to bring it closer to commercialization.

Professor Anita Shukla summed it up nicely: "We've developed a material that releases antibiotics only when harmful bacteria are present, so it limits exposure to antibiotics when they're not needed but still provides these important medications when they are needed."