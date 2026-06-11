Brown University engineers develop hydrogel bandage releasing antibiotics when infected
Brown University engineers have created a smart bandage that can actually sense when your wound is infected and release antibiotics only when needed.
The trick? It uses a hydrogel that reacts to enzymes from bacteria, breaking down and delivering medicine right where it's needed.
This not only speeds up healing but also helps cut down on unnecessary antibiotics, a big deal for fighting antibiotic resistance.
Brown mouse tests outperformed antimicrobial dressings
In tests with mice, just one application of this bandage cleared infections faster than regular antimicrobial dressings.
The team has patented the material and is working to bring it closer to commercialization.
Professor Anita Shukla summed it up nicely: "We've developed a material that releases antibiotics only when harmful bacteria are present, so it limits exposure to antibiotics when they're not needed but still provides these important medications when they are needed."