BrycexD and iShowSpeed just became the first streamers to beat Grand Theft Auto VI.

Thanks to his New Zealand time zone, BrycexD wrapped up the game in 39 hours and 38 minutes, sharing proof on X while his stream hit 14,000 viewers.

iShowSpeed finished in 52 hours and 30 minutes. He started early, powered through most of the story in under two days, and was clearly moved by the ending.