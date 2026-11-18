Plans cost ₹172, ₹184, or ₹190, with validity options of 28 days, 30 days, or a full calendar month.

The real bonus? You get way more SMS than most rivals (up to 2,800 texts in 28 days) at a lower price point than competitors like Jio.

You can grab these easily from the "TRAI Mandated Packs" section on BSNL's website.