BSNL launches 3 no-data packs: unlimited calls and 100-a-day SMS
BSNL just dropped three wallet-friendly prepaid plans focused on unlimited calls and 100 daily SMS: no mobile data included.
These are perfect if you use a feature phone or want a cheap backup SIM, all in line with TRAI's latest rules.
Priced ₹172 to ₹190
Plans cost ₹172, ₹184, or ₹190, with validity options of 28 days, 30 days, or a full calendar month.
The real bonus? You get way more SMS than most rivals (up to 2,800 texts in 28 days) at a lower price point than competitors like Jio.
You can grab these easily from the "TRAI Mandated Packs" section on BSNL's website.