BSNL launches Inmarsat satellite phones in Madurai priced at ₹1.4L
BSNL just rolled out satellite phone services in Madurai, letting users make calls, send texts, email, and track GPS, even where regular networks don't reach.
The phones run on Inmarsat signals and need special SIMs.
Price-wise, they're pretty steep: ₹140,000 per phone with fixed monthly charges of ₹3,816 for the government sector and ₹6,362 for individuals.
Satellite phones for forest, fisheries officials
These satellite phones are mainly for forest and fisheries officials or anyone living way off the grid.
If you want to use one indoors, you'll need a docking station.
They work at sea up to speeds of 14 knots, and call rates range from ₹12 to ₹25 per minute depending on your situation.
BSNL expands coverage with 1,014 towers
To boost regional coverage, BSNL has set up 1,014 4G towers across six southern districts, including some in really remote spots, and handed out 5,000 mobile connections to villages.
If you want more info about the satellite phones, just call 94861-04260.