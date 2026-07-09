BSNL launches ₹1,34,166 satellite phone in India for off-grid users
Technology
BSNL just dropped a new satellite phone in India, priced at ₹1,34,166.
It's built for places where regular mobile networks don't reach: think remote work sites, disaster zones, adventure trips, or even defense and maritime crews.
The idea is to keep you connected when you're truly off the grid.
Long battery life and emergency support
This phone runs on satellite networks for reliable calls and emergency support anywhere, plus it packs a long battery life for those times when charging isn't an option.
If you want more details or are curious about getting one, just call BSNL at 9768866652 or swing by your nearest BSNL office.