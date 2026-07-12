BSNL launches ₹1,34,166 satellite phone in partnership with Inmarsat
Technology
BSNL just rolled out a satellite phone that keeps you in touch even where regular mobile networks don't reach: think forests, mountains, offshore spots, or disaster zones.
It's priced at ₹1,34,166 (with taxes) and is aimed at people working in tough environments who need reliable communication.
The phone connects directly to satellites thanks to technology developed with Inmarsat and other global partners.
DoT approval required for satellite phones
This device is a lifeline during emergencies when normal networks are down, like after natural disasters.
But if you want one, you'll need permission from the Department of Telecommunications since satellite phones are tightly regulated in India for security reasons.