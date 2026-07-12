BSNL launches ₹1,34,166 satellite phone in partnership with Inmarsat Technology Jul 12, 2026

BSNL just rolled out a satellite phone that keeps you in touch even where regular mobile networks don't reach: think forests, mountains, offshore spots, or disaster zones.

It's priced at ₹1,34,166 (with taxes) and is aimed at people working in tough environments who need reliable communication.

The phone connects directly to satellites thanks to technology developed with Inmarsat and other global partners.