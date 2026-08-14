BSNL launching 5G in Andhra Pradesh within 5-6 months
BSNL is gearing up to launch its 5G services across Andhra Pradesh within the next five to six months.
According to BSNL Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam, trials are going well and everything's on track for the rollout.
So if you've been waiting for faster speeds, it's coming soon!
BSNL expands 4G, launches Freedom plans
Alongside 5G, BSNL is boosting its 4G coverage with thousands of towers, recently connecting 2,641 remote villages.
To celebrate Independence Day, they've launched the Freedom 20 plan: daily 1GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 24 days.
Broadband users can check out the ₹1,111 Fiber Freedom plan with speedy internet and access to more than 25 OTT platforms.
BSNL has set a revenue target of ₹1,400 crore for the AP Circle in the current financial year.