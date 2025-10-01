Next Article
BSNL partners with Tata Communications to launch eSIM services
Technology
Tata Communications and BSNL have teamed up to launch eSIM services nationwide, letting users activate mobile connections just by scanning a secure QR code—no physical SIM needed.
This is especially useful for anyone with a dual-SIM phone or those who travel and want to connect easily with local networks.
BSNL's modernization drive
This eSIM move is part of BSNL's plan to modernize its services, including rolling out 4G in Delhi and offering SIM card sales and mobile recharge services at 1.65 lakh post offices with help from the Department of Posts.
Just recently, PM Modi kicked off BSNL's all-Indian 4G network in Odisha, powered by over 97,500 homegrown towers built at a cost of ₹37,000 crore.