BSNL partners with Tata Communications to launch eSIM services

BSNL's modernization drive

This eSIM move is part of BSNL's plan to modernize its services, including rolling out 4G in Delhi and offering SIM card sales and mobile recharge services at 1.65 lakh post offices with help from the Department of Posts.

Just recently, PM Modi kicked off BSNL's all-Indian 4G network in Odisha, powered by over 97,500 homegrown towers built at a cost of ₹37,000 crore.