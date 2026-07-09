BSNL's new satellite phone costs more than iPhone 17 Pro
What's the story
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator, has launched a new satellite phone in India. The device is priced at ₹1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), making it more expensive than Apple's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro. However, unlike the latter which is targeted at mainstream consumers, BSNL's satellite phone is designed for specialized use cases where cellular connectivity isn't an option.
Target audience
Who can use BSNL's satellite phone?
BSNL's new satellite phone is aimed at professionals and organizations working in offshore waters, mining sites, border areas, disaster-stricken regions, and remote expeditions. These are places where terrestrial mobile networks don't offer reliable coverage. The device supports satellite-based voice calling and is built to work in challenging operating environments. Emergency support is another key feature of the device, making it ideal for rescue operations and emergency communication.
Unique features
How is a satellite phone different from regular smartphone?
Unlike regular smartphones that rely on cellular towers, BSNL's satellite phone connects through satellite networks. This means you can stay connected even in remote locations where mobile coverage is non-existent. The device also boasts a rugged design suitable for harsh environments and long battery life for extended use in the field. However, it isn't meant to replace conventional smartphones but serve as a mission-critical communication device instead.
Purchase details
How to buy the satellite phone
The satellite phone won't be available through regular smartphone retailers or online marketplaces. Interested buyers will have to contact BSNL directly and explain their intended use. This is because satellite phones are generally meant for specialized applications rather than everyday consumers. For more information, customers can either call the company or visit their nearest BSNL office for purchase-related details and eligibility requirements.