BSNL: select prepaid plans get ₹1L accidental-death, ₹10K cyber cover
Technology
BSNL is shaking things up: select prepaid plans now come with free accidental death cover (up to ₹1 lakh) and cyber fraud protection (up to ₹10,000), all auto-activated within a day of recharge.
Just link your BSNL number with your bank account for the cyber cover and make sure to report any fraud within seven days.
Bharat Fibre adds CinemaPlus OTT choice
If you're on BSNL's Bharat Fibre broadband, you can now personalize your streaming experience by picking your favorite OTT apps, like Disney+ Hotstar or ZEE5, from over 25 options on the CinemaPlus portal.
You can even switch up your app choices every month, so there's always something new for everyone at home.