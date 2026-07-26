Buck Institute scientists find APOE2 variant helps neurons repair DNA
Technology
Scientists have found that a rare gene variant called APOE2 might help protect the brain from aging and Alzheimer's disease.
According to research from the Buck Institute, APOE2 helps neurons repair their DNA and stay healthier as we get older.
This could lead to new treatments for people at higher risk of memory loss.
APOE2 reduces DNA damage versus APOE4
The study showed that neurons with APOE2 had less DNA damage and better repair skills than those with the high-risk APOE4 variant.
Even cooler, when researchers added the APOE2 protein to cells with APOE4, it helped reduce stress-related damage, suggesting these protective effects could be shared.
These findings open up fresh possibilities for future Alzheimer's therapies.