'Build with Gemini' trained over 100,000 Indian developers in September
Technology
Over 100,000 Indian developers and architects have been trained through the "Build with Gemini" initiative in September 2026.
The program's goal is to help engineers move beyond just experimenting with AI, teaching them how to actually build and scale real-world solutions, putting India on the map as a major player in global AI.
Cognizant IBM TCS teach enterprise AI
This training is a team effort by big names like Cognizant, IBM, and TCS.
Engineers learn how to connect AI with enterprise systems, work with real business data, manage multiple AI agents, and scale things up in the cloud.