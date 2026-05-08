Bumble to remove swipe after 21% paid-user loss, CEO says
Technology
Bumble just announced it's saying goodbye to its famous swipe feature later this year.
CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shared the news on May 7, 2026, calling it a "revolutionary" update after Bumble lost 21% of its paid users over the past year.
Bumble developing Bee AI dating assistant
Instead of chasing more users, Bumble now wants to attract "well-intentioned, engaged members" for better connections.
The app is also working on AI tools, including Bee, an AI dating assistant.
Swiping sticks around for now, but the new look drops in the fourth quarter of 2026.