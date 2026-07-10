Businesses adopt smaller language models as AI token costs fluctuate

Firms set AI budgets, run SLMs

To manage these rising expenses, sometimes as high as $75,000 a month, firms are setting strict budgets and tracking how much value they get from what they spend.

More teams are running SLMs on their own servers for basic jobs, which helps them save cash and stay in control.

As Makhija points out, you don't need a massive model for simple stuff; open-source tools make it easier to keep usage (and costs) under control.