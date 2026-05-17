Businesses face AI agent sprawl, rising costs and security risks

Gartner finds 13% confident managing agents

Only 13% of companies feel they're on top of managing all these AI agents, according to Gartner.

Some firms already have thousands running: FICO's staff spins up dozens daily, while DaVita has over 10,000 in use.

Executives admit they need better ways to keep things efficient and secure; the company's chief information officer, Michael Friedlander, says centralizing these bots is key to avoiding rising expenses.

The company will need to condense and centralize its agents to get ahead of the problem.