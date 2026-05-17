Businesses face AI agent sprawl, rising costs and security risks
Businesses are finding it tough to handle the explosion of AI agents (basically, automated bots that employees can create with just a few clicks).
Tools like Anthropic's Claude make it easy, but this leads to too many bots doing similar tasks, which drives up costs and creates security headaches.
Magnum Ice Cream says this "sprawl" is hitting their finances and making things riskier.
Gartner finds 13% confident managing agents
Only 13% of companies feel they're on top of managing all these AI agents, according to Gartner.
Some firms already have thousands running: FICO's staff spins up dozens daily, while DaVita has over 10,000 in use.
Executives admit they need better ways to keep things efficient and secure; the company's chief information officer, Michael Friedlander, says centralizing these bots is key to avoiding rising expenses.
The company will need to condense and centralize its agents to get ahead of the problem.