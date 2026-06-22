Businesses pledge to fight $23bn wildlife trade threatening 1m species

Tech and payments use AI

Google, Meta, TikTok, and Alibaba plan to use AI to spot and remove illegal wildlife listings online.

Vodafone and partners are boosting anti-money-laundering tools on M-Pesa with AI.

Meanwhile, PayPal and blockchain firms aim to cut off financial networks fueling the trade.

British Airways and Heathrow Airport are launching a public awareness campaign to raise awareness among travelers.

David Fein, co-chair of United for Wildlife, said, "What we see from the private sector today is a recognition that the illegal wildlife trade is both an environmental and a business issue."