Businesses pledge to fight $23bn wildlife trade threatening 1m species
Big names from tech, finance, and travel are joining forces to crack down on the $23 billion illegal wildlife trade threatening 1 million species.
The pledge was made at a business forum convened by Prince William and The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife during London Climate Action Week, showing that businesses are stepping up for both the planet and their bottom line.
Tech and payments use AI
Google, Meta, TikTok, and Alibaba plan to use AI to spot and remove illegal wildlife listings online.
Vodafone and partners are boosting anti-money-laundering tools on M-Pesa with AI.
Meanwhile, PayPal and blockchain firms aim to cut off financial networks fueling the trade.
British Airways and Heathrow Airport are launching a public awareness campaign to raise awareness among travelers.
David Fein, co-chair of United for Wildlife, said, "What we see from the private sector today is a recognition that the illegal wildlife trade is both an environmental and a business issue."