ByteDance plans voice AI assistant to rival OpenAI and Anthropic
ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is gearing up to launch a voice-based AI assistant much like Meta's Muse.
The goal? To boost its game in AI video tech and take on big US players like OpenAI and Anthropic within the next three years.
Co-founder Zhang Yiming recently shared these plans, hinting at some big ambitions ahead.
ByteDance building in-house seed models
This new AI will blend advanced research with an easy-to-use interface, though ByteDance hasn't talked about hardware yet.
Instead of copying existing models, it's focused on building its own, especially for its Seed large language models, which still trail global leaders in language models.
To catch up fast, ByteDance is hiring top AI talent and offering perks to researchers.
Leading the charge is Wu Yonghui, who joined from Google DeepMind last year and brings serious expertise to the team.