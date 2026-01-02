ByteDance's DeepSeek reveals smarter, more efficient AI training tech Technology Jan 02, 2026

DeepSeek just dropped a new AI architecture called Manifold-Constrained Hyper-Connections, or mHC for short.

This upgrade helps big AI models train more efficiently and with greater stability, all while managing memory costs more effectively—pretty handy if you're into machine learning or just curious about how the tech behind your favorite apps keeps getting better.