ByteDance's Seedream 4.0 beats Google's latest image generator

Seedream 4.0 blends fast text-to-image creation with advanced editing—all in one tool.

It can whip up 2K and 4K images at over 10 times the speed of older versions.

You can use up to six reference images and pick custom aspect ratios for more creative freedom.

Pricing is $30 for every 1,000 images; meanwhile, Google's Nano Banana is free but charges for extra usage.