ByteDance's Seedream 4.0 beats Google's latest image generator
ByteDance (the TikTok folks) has released Seedream 4.0, a new AI image generator that competes with Google DeepMind's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (aka Nano Banana).
According to ByteDance, their new model outperforms Google's in prompt accuracy, image alignment, and visual quality.
Seedream 4.0 blends fast text-to-image creation with advanced editing
Seedream 4.0 blends fast text-to-image creation with advanced editing—all in one tool.
It can whip up 2K and 4K images at over 10 times the speed of older versions.
You can use up to six reference images and pick custom aspect ratios for more creative freedom.
Pricing is $30 for every 1,000 images; meanwhile, Google's Nano Banana is free but charges for extra usage.
Seedream 4.0 combines tech from earlier ByteDance models into a single speedy system.
In China, it's available via Jimeng and Doubao apps; worldwide users can find it on Freepik's web or mobile apps—making this tool a real contender if you want high-quality AI images fast!