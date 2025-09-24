NASA's Artemis II mission to launch in early 2026 Technology Sep 24, 2025

NASA is gearing up for its first crewed deep space mission since 1972, with Artemis II set to launch no earlier than February 5, 2026.

Four astronauts will travel around the Moon on a free-return trajectory on a 10-day trip—no landing yet, but it's a big step forward for lunar exploration.