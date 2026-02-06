C-DAC's new chip validation facility will help India's tech industry
Technology
C-DAC just launched PRITVI-ACE, a high-tech chip validation facility in Bengaluru.
This place lets engineers test and perfect complex chip designs way faster and more affordably, which should help India's homegrown tech get to market quicker.
The launch was kicked off by S Krishnan from the Ministry of Electronics and IT on February 6.
PRITVI-ACE will support national projects and boost AI
PRITVI-ACE will support big national projects like the National Supercomputing Mission and boost fields like AI by handling massive designs—think 48-core CPUs.
Built with Siemens and AMD Xilinx tech, it removes the hassle of custom boards, so teams can focus on creating better chips.
As C-DAC's E Magesh put it, the facility is a "game-changer" that will help reduce design risk and time-to-market.