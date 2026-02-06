C-DAC's new chip validation facility will help India's tech industry

PRITVI-ACE will support national projects and boost AI

PRITVI-ACE will support big national projects like the National Supercomputing Mission and boost fields like AI by handling massive designs—think 48-core CPUs.

Built with Siemens and AMD Xilinx tech, it removes the hassle of custom boards, so teams can focus on creating better chips.

As C-DAC's E Magesh put it, the facility is a "game-changer" that will help reduce design risk and time-to-market.