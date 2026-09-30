C-DEP research proposes B-SCALE to curb foreign cloud reliance
C-DEP Research proposed a framework called B-SCALE (Bharat Sovereign Cloud Assurance Levels Evaluation) to take charge of its digital infrastructure and rely less on foreign cloud providers.
Announced at Defence Tech Day, the plan lays out four levels of control, from no local oversight to full independence over all cloud systems: basically, it's about making sure India keeps its data safe and in its own hands.
B-SCALE's dolt check favors India-made tech
The framework uses something called the DOLT model to check 65 different factors like who controls the data and its movement.
A key takeaway: instead of just looking to source components from within India based on production-capacity maturity, India should focus on using tech that's actually made here.
It's a big move toward digital self-reliance and keeping sensitive info secure for the future.