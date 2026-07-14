C Joseph Vijay launches Nalam TN AI chatbot, 139.47cr infrastructure
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just rolled out Nalam TN, a digital platform that makes booking outpatient appointments at government hospitals way easier.
The highlight? An AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot (9619222999) lets you book by simply texting "Hi," so you don't have to wait in registration lines anymore.
This launch happened alongside new healthcare infrastructure worth ₹139.47 crore.
Nalam TN pilot and 2,144 hires
Nalam TN is currently being tested in 22 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu. The platform also invites transparent donations from the public and companies to upgrade hospital facilities.
At the event, Vijay handed appointment orders to 2,144 newly recruited healthcare professionals (including a heartfelt moment with a doctor with a disability) showing the state's push for better healthcare services.