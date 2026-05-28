C2i Semiconductors tapes out smart power stage chip for AI

Peak XV backs C2i's AI expansion

The government's DLI Scheme has backed dozens of projects and more than 100 companies with advanced chip tools, making breakthroughs like this possible.

With support from Peak XV Partners, C2i wants to build more AI-focused chips and team up with global players.

CEO Ram Anant summed it up nicely: "This is a proud moment for our team and a reflection of years of focused engineering effort," and "We have built the capability, the team and now the chip, right here in India."