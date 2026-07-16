Cadence launches AuraStack AI for natural language PCB packaging design
Technology
Cadence Design Systems just dropped AuraStack, a smart AI tool that helps engineers design circuit boards and chip packaging by simply describing what they want in plain language.
Powered by NVIDIA chips, AuraStack can handle planning, layout, and testing automatically, cutting time to market by up to half and making individual tasks up to 15 times faster.
Demo cuts 5G board costs 28%
In a demo, AuraStack redesigned a 5G smartphone board, saving 28% on costs by consolidating parts and picking cheaper components.
Big names like NVIDIA and TSMC are already trying it out. It also connects with popular AI models like ChatGPT.
Pricing is pay-as-you-go (but you'll need Cadence software), with the full launch expected by September 2026.