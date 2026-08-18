Cadence's AgentStack could shrink chip design from weeks to days
Cadence Design Systems' broader AgentStack strategy, which could shrink chip design from weeks to days, has multiple offerings under it, including ChipStack, InnerStack, Verisium, and AuraStack.
Paul Cunningham, Cadence's senior vice-president and general manager of the System Verification Group, says India could build a semiconductor startup scene like the US in the next decade.
With nearly one-third of Cadence's global team based in India, the country is already crucial for developing products and working with clients.
Cadence trains engineers, design-linked incentive expands
Cadence is working with educational institutions, including IIT Delhi, to train future engineers and help startups get off the ground.
The government's design-linked incentive program had grown from around 30 when it was notified to 105 companies and could potentially take the number to around 500 over five years, part of a bigger push to make India a major player in the world of semiconductors.