Cadence's AgentStack could shrink chip design from weeks to days

Cadence Design Systems' broader AgentStack strategy, which could shrink chip design from weeks to days, has multiple offerings under it, including ChipStack, InnerStack, Verisium, and AuraStack.

Paul Cunningham, Cadence's senior vice-president and general manager of the System Verification Group, says India could build a semiconductor startup scene like the US in the next decade.

With nearly one-third of Cadence's global team based in India, the country is already crucial for developing products and working with clients.