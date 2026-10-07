CAIS finds Fable 5 automates 16.1% of freelance creative tasks

Anthropic's Fable 5 model just raised the bar for freelance work.

According to the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), it can now automate 16.1% of tasks like designing a 3D mockup of an engagement ring and creating a video ad: double Opus 4.8's 8.3%.

That's a big jump from Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5, which only hit 8.3% and 6.3%.