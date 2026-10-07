CAIS finds Fable 5 automates 16.1% of freelance creative tasks
Technology
Anthropic's Fable 5 model just raised the bar for freelance work.
According to the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), it can now automate 16.1% of tasks like designing a 3D mockup of an engagement ring and creating a video ad: double Opus 4.8's 8.3%.
That's a big jump from Opus 4.8 and GPT-5.5, which only hit 8.3% and 6.3%.
Fable 5 needs oversight, secure integration
Even with its impressive performance, Fable 5 isn't perfect: it struggles with fully judging top-quality work on its own and still needs human oversight for trickier jobs.
Plus, organizations face challenges integrating it securely into their workflow, so for now, people aren't getting replaced just yet!